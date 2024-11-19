Pa Shun International’s Strategic Pharmaceutical Investments

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited (HK:0574) has released an update.

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited has been engaging in long-term cooperation with a pharmaceutical supplier in Wuhan, paying deposits since 2014 to secure exclusive distribution rights. Despite delays due to COVID-19, the company’s deposits with the supplier have increased, reaching approximately RMB 64.39 million by November 2023, representing significant portions of its total assets. These deposits are considered advances and do not constitute loans, aligning with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules.

