P3 Health Partners Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

January 11, 2023 — 05:01 pm EST

(RTTNews) - P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) reaffirmed its full-year 2022 financial guidance and also issued an outlook for the full-year 2023.

For the full-year 2022, P3 is reaffirming the revenue guidance range of between $1.025 billion and $1.075 billion, representing a 61% to 69% increase over 2021.

The at-risk Medicare Advantage membership is still expected to be greater than 100,000 for the full-year 2022, representing a roughly 35% increase over prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be between $118 million and $128 million, as previously announced.

For full-year 2023, the company expects revenue of $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA loss of between $40 million and $60 million.

