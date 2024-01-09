News & Insights

P3 Health Partners Reaffirms 2023 Guidance, Sees 2024 Revenue Above View; Stock Up

January 09, 2024 — 08:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) reaffirmed guidance for 2023 and announced guidance for 2024.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company still expects revenue to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, and Medicare Advantage Members of 115,000 to 120,000. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $1.22 billion for fiscal year 2023. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For full-year 2024, the company projects revenue to be between $1.45 billion and $1.55 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $1.41 billion for full-year 2024. Medicare Advantage Members are expected to be in the range of 125,000 to 135,000.

PIII closed Tuesday's regular trading at $1.35 up $0.01 or 0.75%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further gained $0.17 or 12.59%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

