P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) insider upped their holding by 354% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in P3 Health Partners Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PIII ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At P3 Health Partners

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Balkin was the biggest purchase of P3 Health Partners shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$5.02 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Michael Balkin was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Michael Balkin bought 19.24k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.89. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:PIII Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that P3 Health Partners insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about US$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The P3 Health Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest P3 Health Partners insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for P3 Health Partners you should be aware of, and 2 of these are significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

