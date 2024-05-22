P2 Gold Enhances Gabbs Project Outlook

P2 Gold (TSE:PGLD) has released an update.

P2 Gold Inc. has significantly boosted the projected production at their Gabbs Gold-Copper Project in Nevada, expecting an average annual output of 104,000 ounces of gold and 13,500 tonnes of copper over a 14.2-year lifespan. The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment reveals an after-tax net present value of US$949.2 million and an impressive internal rate of return of 33.5%. With a total projected life-of-mine revenue of US$5.4 billion at current spot prices, the company is poised for substantial growth and long-term operations.

