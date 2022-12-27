P10 To Repurchase Up To Addl $20 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - P10 Inc. (PX), a private markets solutions provider, announced that its board has authorized an increase to its stock buyback program pursuant to which P10 may purchase up to an additional $20 million of P10's outstanding shares of Class A and Class B Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share.

P10 intends to fund the program through available cash balances, the Company's existing credit facility, and future operating cash flows.

The buyback program does not obligate P10 to acquire any particular amount of common stock and it may be terminated or amended by the Board of Directors at any time, the company said

