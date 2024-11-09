P10 price target raised to $14 from $12 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on P10 (PX) to $14 from $12 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PX:
- P10 Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- P10 reports Q3 adjusted EPS 25c, consensus 20c
- P10 Holdings Achieves Record Revenue and Strategic Expansion
- PX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- P10 price target raised to $12 from $10 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.