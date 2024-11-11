P10 price target raised to $13 from $12 at Stephens

Stephens analyst John Campbell raised the firm’s price target on P10 (PX) to $13 from $12 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. P10 delivered an 11% top-line beat to go along with a roughly 30% EBITDA beat, notes the analyst, who calls this the company’s “fourth straight all-around beat quarter,” adding that the last three were “particularly notable.”
