P10, Inc. (PX) Declares $0.03 Dividend

P10, Inc. said on March 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=94).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.54% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for P10, Inc. is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 48.54% from its latest reported closing price of $10.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for P10, Inc. is $244MM, an increase of 22.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in P10, Inc.. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 11.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PX is 0.26%, a decrease of 25.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 32,993K shares. The put/call ratio of PX is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,461K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing an increase of 15.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PX by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,182K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,182K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,769K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PX by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 2,460K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PX by 6.97% over the last quarter.

P10 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P10 is a niche-oriented private markets investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm believes the combination of RCP Advisors, Bonaccord Capital Partners, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Five Points Capital, Hark Capital, and Enhanced Capital creates the best-in-class franchise in private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented, market leading private markets products and services to its underlying fund sponsors and limited partners around the globe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.