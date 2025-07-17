P10, Inc. Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 7

P10, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

P10, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before the U.S. markets open. The company will also host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, with access available online and through registration for dial-in participants. A replay of the call will be provided on P10's investor relations website. P10 is a prominent private markets solutions provider, offering diverse investment solutions and serving over 3,800 global investors, including major pension funds and financial institutions.

Potential Positives

P10 will provide an update on its second quarter 2025 results, indicating ongoing business activity and transparency with investors.

The upcoming conference call and live webcast allow for direct communication with investors, promoting engagement and accessibility.

P10 boasts a diversified global investor base, including major institutional investors, which highlights the company's credibility and market presence.

The press release showcases P10’s mission to address diverse investment needs, demonstrating a commitment to the investment community and adaptability in the private markets sector.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What date will P10, Inc. release its Q2 2025 results?

P10, Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025.

What time is P10's conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the webcast for P10's results?

The webcast for P10's results can be accessed through their investor relations page.

Is there a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on P10’s investor relations page.

How many global investors does P10 have?

P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 60 countries.

$PX Insider Trading Activity

$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEL WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,644 shares for an estimated $2,535,751 .

. EDWIN A. POSTON sold 152,152 shares for an estimated $1,977,671

DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,809,600 .

. ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,097 shares for an estimated $930,656 .

. I. MADORSKY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1, 2008 JON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $120,000

LUKE A. III SARSFIELD (See Remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,349

MARK C HOOD (See remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,050

$PX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

$PX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.5 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $16.0 on 02/13/2025

DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



P10, Inc.



(NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, before the U.S. markets open.





The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast may be accessed



here



. All participants joining by telephone should register



here



for personal dial-in and PIN numbers.





For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available on P10’s investor relations page at



ir.p10alts.com



.







About P10







P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2025, P10’s products have a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit



www.p10alts.com



.







P10 Investor Contact:









info@p10alts.com









P10 Media Contact:







Josh Clarkson





Taylor Donahue







pro-p10@prosek.com





