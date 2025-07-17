P10, Inc. Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 7

P10, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.
Quiver AI Summary
P10, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before the U.S. markets open. The company will also host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, with access available online and through registration for dial-in participants. A replay of the call will be provided on P10's investor relations website. P10 is a prominent private markets solutions provider, offering diverse investment solutions and serving over 3,800 global investors, including major pension funds and financial institutions.
Potential Positives
- P10 will provide an update on its second quarter 2025 results, indicating ongoing business activity and transparency with investors.
- The upcoming conference call and live webcast allow for direct communication with investors, promoting engagement and accessibility.
- P10 boasts a diversified global investor base, including major institutional investors, which highlights the company's credibility and market presence.
- The press release showcases P10’s mission to address diverse investment needs, demonstrating a commitment to the investment community and adaptability in the private markets sector.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
What date will P10, Inc. release its Q2 2025 results?
P10, Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025.
What time is P10's conference call scheduled?
The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.
How can I access the webcast for P10's results?
The webcast for P10's results can be accessed through their investor relations page.
Is there a replay of the conference call available?
Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on P10’s investor relations page.
How many global investors does P10 have?
P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 60 countries.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$PX Insider Trading Activity
$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEL WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 209,644 shares for an estimated $2,535,751.
- EDWIN A. POSTON sold 152,152 shares for an estimated $1,977,671
- DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,809,600.
- ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 76,097 shares for an estimated $930,656.
- I. MADORSKY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 1, 2008 JON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $120,000
- LUKE A. III SARSFIELD (See Remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,349
- MARK C HOOD (See remarks) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $49,050
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 2,089,378 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,550,191
- CAZ INVESTMENTS LP removed 660,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,755,000
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 600,102 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,051,198
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 429,885 shares (+171.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,051,148
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. added 428,800 shares (+135.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,038,400
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 366,976 shares (+25361.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,311,968
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 352,347 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,140,077
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PX forecast page.
$PX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.5 on 05/13/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 05/09/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/14/2025
- John Campbell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $16.0 on 02/13/2025
Full Release
DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
P10, Inc.
(NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced it will release its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, before the U.S. markets open.
The company will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast may be accessed
here
. All participants joining by telephone should register
here
for personal dial-in and PIN numbers.
For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available on P10’s investor relations page at
ir.p10alts.com
.
About P10
P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2025, P10’s products have a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit
www.p10alts.com
.
P10 Investor Contact:
info@p10alts.com
P10 Media Contact:
Josh Clarkson
Taylor Donahue
pro-p10@prosek.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.