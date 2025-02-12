P10, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024

P10, Inc. reports significant financial growth for Q4 and FY 2024, including increased revenues and assets under management.

P10, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting substantial growth in revenue and earnings. In Q4, the company reported revenue of $85 million, marking a 35% year-over-year increase, while its fee-related earnings rose to $42.7 million, a 39% increase from the previous year. For the full year, revenue reached $296.4 million, up 23%, with adjusted net income of $120.2 million and fee-paying assets under management growing to $25.7 billion. The company also undertook significant share repurchases and declared a quarterly cash dividend. CEO Luke Sarsfield expressed confidence in P10's strategic execution and future prospects, positioning the company for success in 2025.

Potential Positives

Revenue for Q4 2024 reached $85 million, marking a significant 35% increase year over year.

GAAP Net Income for Q4 2024 was $5.7 million, an improvement from a loss of $(1.9) million in the prior year.

The Company exceeded its 2024 fundraising guidance by over a billion dollars, indicating strong market demand and operational execution.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share, enhancing shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting record financial performance, the company still recorded a GAAP net income of only $5.7 million, which may raise concerns about its ability to generate substantial earnings in a highly competitive market.

The significant increase in non-recurring expenses (224% increase) may signal operational inefficiencies or challenges with cost management.

The reliance on non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Fee-Related Earnings may lead to skepticism among investors regarding the company's true financial health and performance transparency.

FAQ

What were P10's fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?

P10 reported fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $85 million, representing a 35% increase year over year.

How much did P10's assets under management increase?

Fee-Paying Assets Under Management grew by 10% to $25.7 billion year over year.

What is the declared dividend for P10's shareholders?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share on Class A and Class B common stock.

How did P10 perform financially in 2024 compared to 2023?

P10's 2024 revenue reached $296.4 million, a 23% increase compared to the previous year.

What is the financial outlook for P10 in 2025?

P10 is optimistic about 2025, intending to meet or exceed its long-term financial guidance.

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



P10, Inc.



(NYSE: PX) (the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue: $85 million, a 35% increase year over year.



Revenue: $85 million, a 35% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Revenue: $85 million, a 37% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Revenue: $85 million, a 37% increase year over year.



Fee-Paying Assets Under Management: $25.7 billion, a 10% increase year over year.



Fee-Paying Assets Under Management: $25.7 billion, a 10% increase year over year.



GAAP Net Income (Loss): $5.7 million compared to $(1.9) million in the prior year.



GAAP Net Income (Loss): $5.7 million compared to $(1.9) million in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA: $42.9 million, a 40% increase year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA: $42.9 million, a 40% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Earnings: $42.7 million, a 39% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Earnings: $42.7 million, a 39% increase year over year.



Adjusted Net Income: $35.3 million, a 39% increase year over year.



Adjusted Net Income: $35.3 million, a 39% increase year over year.



Fully Diluted GAAP EPS: $0.05 compared to $(0.01) in the prior year.



Fully Diluted GAAP EPS: $0.05 compared to $(0.01) in the prior year.



Fully Diluted ANI per share: $0.30, a 44% increase year over year.













Fiscal Year End 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue: $296.4 million, a 23% increase year over year.



Revenue: $296.4 million, a 23% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Revenue: $291.3 million, a 23% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Revenue: $291.3 million, a 23% increase year over year.



GAAP Net Income (Loss): $19.7 million, compared to $(7.8) million in the prior year.



GAAP Net Income (Loss): $19.7 million, compared to $(7.8) million in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA: $144.5 million, a 17% increase year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA: $144.5 million, a 17% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Earnings: $142.1 million, a 15% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Earnings: $142.1 million, a 15% increase year over year.



Adjusted Net Income: $120.2 million, an 18% increase year over year.



Adjusted Net Income: $120.2 million, an 18% increase year over year.



Fully Diluted GAAP EPS: $0.16, compared to $(0.06) in the prior year.



Fully Diluted GAAP EPS: $0.16, compared to $(0.06) in the prior year.



Fully Diluted ANI per share: $1.00, a 22% increase year over year.







“P10 delivered record financial performance in the fourth quarter, capping off a remarkable year. Our investment strategies carried momentum in the fourth quarter, achieving $905 million in gross new fee-paying AUM. We also exceeded our 2024 fundraising guidance by over a billion dollars and delivered strong growth across our platform,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the course of 2024, we executed on all strategic priorities outlined at the start of the year, which included optimizing our leadership team, driving increased organic growth, reaccelerating our M&A engine, generating operational efficiencies and enhancing our transparency. The Company is well positioned for an exciting 2025 and to meet or exceed the long-term financial guidance we provided at our inaugural Investor Day in September 2024.”







Stock Repurchase Program







In the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 815,327 shares at an average price of $12.72 per share. In 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 6,641,827 shares at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total of $59.1 million in the year. The repurchase activity left approximately $3.5 million available under the repurchase authorization at the end of the fourth quarter. This week, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $40 million under the share repurchase program which brings the total available under the plan to approximately $43.5 million.







Declaration of Dividend







The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share on Class A and Class B common stock, payable on March 20



th



, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on February 28



th



, 2025.







About P10







P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of December 31, 2024, P10’s products have a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit



www.p10alts.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management’s current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire, including our pending acquisition of Qualitas Funds SGEIC, S.A.; assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects and growth strategy; the impacts of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the “Risk Factors” included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2024, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by P10







The non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release (including, without limitation, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Fee-Related Revenue (“FRR”), Fee-Related Earnings (“FRE”), Fee-Related Earnings Margin, Adjusted Net Income (“ANI”) and, Fully Diluted ANI per share are not GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance or liquidity and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as measures of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included later in this press release. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide useful additional information to investors because it provides better comparability of ongoing operating performance to prior periods. It is reasonable to expect that one or more excluded items will occur in future periods, but the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for net income or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment to non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons management considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.







Key Financial & Operating Metrics







Fee-paying assets under management reflects the assets from which we earn management and advisory fees. Our vehicles typically earn management and advisory fees based on committed capital, and in certain cases, net invested capital, depending on the fee terms. Management and advisory fees based on committed capital are not affected by market appreciation or depreciation.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

































































(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)













Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended













% Change

















December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023













Q4'24 vs Q4'23









YTD'24 vs YTD'23













GAAP Net Income/(Loss)













$





5,701













$





(1,893









)













$





19,667













$





(7,772









)













N/A









N/A













Adjustments:















































Depreciation & amortization









6,902









7,945













28,314









31,472













-13%





-10%









Interest expense, net









6,927









5,792













25,510









21,872













20%





17%









Income tax expense









1,967









1,826













8,698









4,632













8%





88%









Non-recurring expenses









10,388









3,204













17,520









13,874













224%





26%









Non-cash stock based compensation









4,999









5,252













22,480









21,519













-5%





4%









Non-cash stock based compensation – acquisitions









2,414









779













7,971









8,674













210%





-8%









Non-cash stock based compensation – CEO transition









–









4,225













–









6,331













-100%





-100%









Earn out related compensation









3,597









3,597













14,312









22,992













0%





-38%











Adjusted EBITDA













$





42,895













$





30,727

















$





144,472













$





123,594

















40





%









17





%













Less:















































Cash interest expense









(6,497





)





(5,049





)









(21,727





)





(20,100





)









29%





8%









Cash income taxes, net of taxes related to acquisitions









(1,101





)





(206





)









(2,538





)





(1,539





)









434%





65%











Adjusted Net Income













$





35,297













$





25,472

















$





120,208













$





101,955

















39





%









18





%

























































Fully Diluted ANI per Share















































Shares outstanding









111,333









116,299













112,549









116,104













-4%





-3%









Fully Diluted Shares outstanding









119,286









124,163













120,375









124,063













-4%





-3%









ANI per share









$0.32









$0.22













$1.07









$0.88













45%





22%









Fully Diluted ANI per share



(1)











$0.30









$0.21













$1.00









$0.82













44%





22%























































Adjusted EBITDA Margin















































Total Revenues









$ 85,014









$ 63,067













$ 296,448









$ 241,734













35%





23%









Adjusted EBITDA









42,895









30,727













144,472









123,594













40%





17%









Adjusted EBITDA Margin









50





%





49





%









49





%





51





%









N/A





N/A























































Fee-Related Revenue















































Total Revenues









$ 85,014









$ 63,067













$ 296,448









$ 241,734













35%





23%









Adjustments:













































Non-Fee Related Revenue









13









(1,126





)









(5,179





)





(4,730





)









-101%





9%











Fee-Related Revenue













$





85,027













$





61,941

















$





291,269













$





237,004

















37





%









23





%

























































Fee-Related Earnings















































GAAP Net Income/(Loss)









$ 5,701









$ (1,893





)









$ 19,667









$ (7,772





)









N/A





N/A









Adjustments









37,194









32,620













124,805









131,366













14%





-5%









Adjusted EBITDA









$ 42,895









$ 30,727













$ 144,472









$ 123,594













40%





17%









Less:













































Non-Fee Related Income









(173





)





(87





)









(2,354





)





(497





)









99%





374%











Fee-Related Earnings













$





42,722













$





30,640

















$





142,118













$





123,097

















39





%









15





%











Fee-Related Earnings Margin









50





%





49





%









49





%





52





%









N/A





N/A



















(1) Fully Diluted ANI per share calculations include the total of all shares of common stock, stock options under the treasury stock method, restricted stock awards, and the redeemable non-controlling interests of P10 Intermediate converted to Class A stock as of each period presented.









Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Above is a calculation of our unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. These are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be construed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are reconciled in the table above. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Other companies may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.





We use Adjusted Net Income, or ANI, as well as Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Fee-Related Revenues, Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings Margin to provide additional measures of profitability. We use the measures to assess our performance relative to our intended strategies, expected patterns of profitability, and budgets, and use the results of that assessment to adjust our future activities to the extent we deem necessary. ANI reflects an estimate of our cash flows generated by our core operations. ANI is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, less actual cash paid for interest and federal and state income taxes.





In order to compute Adjusted EBITDA, we adjust our GAAP Net Income for the following items:







Expenses that typically do not require us to pay them in cash in the current period (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation);



Expenses that typically do not require us to pay them in cash in the current period (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation);



The cost of financing our business;



The cost of financing our business;



One-time expenses related to restructuring of the management team including placement/search fees;



One-time expenses related to restructuring of the management team including placement/search fees;



Expenses related to the debt refinance completed in August 2024;



Expenses related to the debt refinance completed in August 2024;



Acquisition-related expenses which reflects the actual costs incurred during the period for the acquisition of new businesses, which primarily consists of fees for professional services including legal, accounting, and advisory, as well as bonuses paid to employees directly related to the acquisition; and



Acquisition-related expenses which reflects the actual costs incurred during the period for the acquisition of new businesses, which primarily consists of fees for professional services including legal, accounting, and advisory, as well as bonuses paid to employees directly related to the acquisition; and



The effects of income taxes.







Fee-Related Revenues is calculated as Total Revenues less any incentive fees.





Fee-Related Earnings is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings less any incentive fee revenue and excluding any incentive fee-related expenses.





Fee-Related Earnings Margin is calculated as Fee-Related Earnings divided by Fee-Related Revenues.





Adjusted Net Income reflects net cash paid for federal and state income taxes and cash interest expense.





Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total GAAP revenues. We use Adjusted EBITDA Margin to provide an additional measure of profitability.



