P10, Inc. Reports Record Fundraising of Over $1.4 Billion and Increases Quarterly Dividend by 7%

P10, Inc. reports $1.4 billion in new AUM, 7% dividend increase, and confirms Qualitas Funds acquisition.

Quiver AI Summary

P10, Inc. announced strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, with record fundraising and deployments exceeding $1.4 billion in gross new fee-paying assets under management (AUM), marking the best quarter in the company's history. Revenue increased by 2% year over year to $67.7 million, while fee-related revenue rose by 4%. The company reported a GAAP net income of $4.7 million and an adjusted net income of $23.5 million. Additionally, P10 completed the acquisition of Qualitas Funds, which expands its global presence, and increased its quarterly dividend by 7%. The company repurchased over 1.2 million shares at an average price of $12.31, leaving approximately $28.5 million remaining under its stock repurchase authorization.

Potential Positives

Record fundraising and deployments of over $1.4 billion in gross new fee-paying AUM, marking the best fundraising quarter in the company's history.

Increased quarterly dividend by 7%, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Completed acquisition of Qualitas Funds, significantly expanding the company's global presence.

Potential Negatives

GAAP Net Income decreased by 10% year-over-year, indicating a decline in profitability despite increased revenue.

Adjusted Net Income also saw an 8% decline compared to the prior year, raising concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

Fully diluted ANI per share fell by 5% year-over-year, which could affect investor sentiment regarding the company's growth potential.

FAQ

What were P10's first quarter 2025 financial highlights?

P10 reported revenue of $67.7 million, Fees under management of $26.3 billion, and net income of $4.7 million.

How much did P10 raise in the first quarter of 2025?

P10 raised and deployed over $1.4 billion in gross new fee-paying AUM, marking a record fundraising quarter.

What is the recent dividend declaration by P10?

P10 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share, representing a 7% increase from previous dividends.

Who is the CEO of P10 and what did he say about the results?

Luke Sarsfield is the CEO, and he highlighted the strong fundraising quarter as a testament to P10’s platform strength.

What acquisitions did P10 complete recently?

P10 completed the acquisition of Qualitas Funds, which is expected to significantly expand its global presence.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$PX Insider Trading Activity

$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC 210 has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $136,500 and 31 sales selling 7,567,666 shares for an estimated $100,947,871 .

and 31 sales selling 7,567,666 shares for an estimated . EDWIN A. POSTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 226,979 shares for an estimated $3,002,951 .

. DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 205,545 shares for an estimated $2,516,132 .

. ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $568,895.

$PX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Full Release





Record fundraising and deployments of over $1.4 Billion in Gross New Fee-Paying AUM









Increased Quarterly Dividend by 7%









Completed Acquisition of Qualitas Funds







DALLAS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





P10, Inc.





(NYSE: PX) (the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









Revenue: $67.7 million, a 2% increase year over year.



Revenue: $67.7 million, a 2% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Revenue: $67.6 million, a 4% increase year over year.



Fee-Related Revenue: $67.6 million, a 4% increase year over year.



Fee-Paying Assets Under Management: $26.3 billion, a 10% increase year over year.



Fee-Paying Assets Under Management: $26.3 billion, a 10% increase year over year.



GAAP Net Income: $4.7 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year.



GAAP Net Income: $4.7 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year.



Fee-Related Earnings: $30.7 million compared to $30.7 million in the prior year.



Fee-Related Earnings: $30.7 million compared to $30.7 million in the prior year.



Adjusted Net Income: $23.5 million compared to $25.4 million in the prior year.



Adjusted Net Income: $23.5 million compared to $25.4 million in the prior year.



Fully Diluted GAAP EPS: $0.04 compared to $0.04 in the prior year.



Fully Diluted GAAP EPS: $0.04 compared to $0.04 in the prior year.



Fully Diluted ANI per share: $0.20 compared to $0.21 in the prior year.







A presentation of the quarterly financials may be accessed



here



and is available on the Company’s website.





“In the first quarter, P10 raised and deployed over $1.4 billion in gross new fee-paying AUM, representing the best fundraising quarter in our history,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our record quarter is a true testament to the strength of our platform and what we are building here at P10. Additionally, we recently completed the acquisition of Qualitas Funds, significantly expanding our global presence. Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to meet our fundraising targets and further expand our client franchise by providing unrivaled access to investment opportunities.”







Stock Repurchase Program







In the first quarter, the Company repurchased 1,215,106 shares at an average price of $12.31 per share. The repurchase activity left approximately $28.5 million available under the repurchase authorization at the end of the first quarter.







Declaration of Dividend







The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share on Class A and Class B common stock, an increase of 7%, payable on June 20, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on May 30, 2025.







Conference Call Details







The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 8, 2025. All participants must register prior to joining the event.







To join and view the live webcast, please register



here



.



To join by telephone, please register here .



To join by telephone, please register



here



.







For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be made available on P10’s investor relations page at





www.p10alts.com





.







About P10







P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2025, P10’s products have a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit





www.p10alts.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management’s current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different; global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire; assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects and growth strategy; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the “Risk Factors” included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by P10







The non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release (including, without limitation, Fee-Related Revenue (“FRR”), Fee-Related Earnings (“FRE”), Fee-Related Earnings Margin, Adjusted Net Income (“ANI”), Fully Diluted ANI per share and fee-paying assets under management) are not GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance or liquidity and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as measures of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included later in this press release. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide useful additional information to investors because it provides better comparability of ongoing operating performance to prior periods. It is reasonable to expect that one or more excluded items will occur in future periods, but the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered substitutes for net income or cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment to non-GAAP financial measures and the reasons management considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.







Key Financial & Operating Metrics







Fee-paying assets under management reflects the assets from which we earn management and advisory fees. Our vehicles typically earn management and advisory fees based on committed capital, and in certain cases, net invested capital, depending on the fee terms. Management and advisory fees based on committed capital are not affected by market appreciation or depreciation.







P10 Investor Contact:









info@p10alts.com









P10 Media Contact:







Josh Clarkson





Taylor Donahue







pro-p10@prosek.com













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





































(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)













Three Months Ended













% Change





















March 31, 2025









March 31, 2024













Q1'25 vs Q1'24













GAAP Net Income













$









4,696













$









5,243

















-10%













Adjustments:































Depreciation & amortization













5,804













7,083













-18%









Interest expense, net













6,417













5,776













11%









Income tax expense













265













1,758













-85%









Non-recurring expenses













3,460













691













401%









Non-cash stock based compensation













5,855













5,945













-2%









Non-cash stock based compensation - acquisitions













710













771













-8%









Earn out related compensation













3,519













3,558













-1%









Non-Fee Related Income













(39





)









(84





)









-54%











Fee-Related Earnings













$









30,687













$









30,741

















0%













Plus:































Non-Fee Related Income









$





39









$





84













-54%











Less:































Cash interest expense













(6,696





)









(5,406





)









24%









Cash income taxes, net of taxes related to acquisitions













(570





)









(19





)









2900%











Adjusted Net Income













$









23,460













$









25,400

















-8%









































Fully Diluted ANI per Share































Shares outstanding













110,907













115,129













-4%









Fully Diluted Shares outstanding













119,352













122,841













-3%









ANI per share









$





0.21









$





0.22













-4%









Fully Diluted ANI per share(1)









$





0.20









$





0.21













-5%







































Fee-Related Revenue































Total Revenues









$





67,667









$





66,115













2%









Adjustments:





























Non-Fee Related Revenue













(39





)









(1,108





)









-96%











Fee-Related Revenue













$









67,628













$









65,007

















4





%









































Fee-Related Earnings Margin































Fee-Related Revenue









$





67,628









$





65,007















4





%











Fee-Related Earnings









$





30,687









$





30,741















0%













Fee-Related Earnings Margin

















45









%













47









%













N/A



















(1) Fully Diluted ANI EPS calculations include the total of all shares of common stock, stock options under the treasury stock method, restricted stock awards, and the redeemable non-controlling interests of P10 Intermediate converted to Class A stock as of each period presented.







Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Above is a calculation of our unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. These are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be construed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are reconciled in the table above. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Other companies may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.





We use Adjusted Net Income, or ANI, Fee-Related Revenues, Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings Margin to provide additional measures of profitability. We use the measures to assess our performance relative to our intended strategies, expected patterns of profitability, and budgets, and use the results of that assessment to adjust our future activities to the extent we deem necessary. ANI reflects an estimate of our cash flows generated by our core operations. ANI is calculated as Fee-Related Earnings, plus Non-Fee Related Income, less actual cash paid for interest and federal and state income taxes.





In order to compute Fee-Related Earnings, we adjust our GAAP Net Income for the following items:







Expenses that typically do not require us to pay them in cash in the current period (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation);



Expenses that typically do not require us to pay them in cash in the current period (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation);



The cost of financing our business;



The cost of financing our business;



One-time expenses related to restructuring of the management team including placement/search fees;



One-time expenses related to restructuring of the management team including placement/search fees;



Expenses related to one-time technical accounting matters;



Expenses related to one-time technical accounting matters;



Acquisition-related expenses which reflects the actual costs incurred during the period for the acquisition of new businesses, which primarily consists of fees for professional services including legal, accounting, and advisory, as well as bonuses paid to employees directly related to the acquisition;



Acquisition-related expenses which reflects the actual costs incurred during the period for the acquisition of new businesses, which primarily consists of fees for professional services including legal, accounting, and advisory, as well as bonuses paid to employees directly related to the acquisition;



The effects of income taxes;



The effects of income taxes;



Non-Fee Related Income.















Fee-Related Revenues is calculated as Total Revenues less Non-Fee Related Revenue.





Fee-Related Earnings is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings less any incentive fee revenue and excluding any incentive fee-related expenses.





Fee-Related Earnings Margin is calculated as Fee-Related Earnings divided by Fee-Related Revenues.





Adjusted Net Income reflects net cash paid for federal and state income taxes and cash interest expense.



