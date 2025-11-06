P10, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - P10, Inc. (PX) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.03 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $1.33 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, P10, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $75.93 million from $74.24 million last year.

P10, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

P10, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

