P10, Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - P10, Inc. (PX) reported a profit for first quarter of $4.7 million

The company's bottom line totaled $4.7 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $5.2 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, P10, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.5 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $67.7 million from $66.1 million last year.

P10, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.7 Mln. vs. $5.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $67.7 Mln vs. $66.1 Mln last year.

