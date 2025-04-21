P10, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Glassman and Stephen Blewitt to Board of Directors

P10, Inc. announces the appointment of Jennifer Glassman and Stephen Blewitt to its Board of Directors, enhancing governance.

P10, Inc., a prominent provider of private markets solutions, has announced the addition of Jennifer Glassman and Stephen Blewitt to its Board of Directors, effective April 21, 2025. Glassman will serve as an independent Class I director and will join the Audit Committee, while Blewitt will be an independent Class III director on the Compensation Committee. The company's Chairman and CEO, Luke Sarsfield, expressed enthusiasm over the appointments, highlighting their significant experience in the alternative asset management sector as a boost to P10's governance and value creation efforts. Glassman is currently the CFO of Towerbrook Capital Partners and has extensive financial services experience, while Blewitt co-founded a mission-driven organization aimed at supporting underserved youth and has a background in leading global investment teams at Manulife Investment Management.

Potential Positives

The appointment of experienced industry veterans Jennifer Glassman and Stephen Blewitt to the Board of Directors strengthens P10's governance and oversight capabilities.

Both new board members have extensive backgrounds in investment management, which can enhance the company's strategic direction and decision-making in alternative asset management.

This board refreshment reflects P10's commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders and improving its governance profile.

The addition of independent directors may improve P10's reputation and appeal to a broader range of investors, particularly given the global investor base mentioned in the release.

Potential Negatives

While the appointment of new board members may be seen as a positive step, it could also suggest previous deficiencies in governance that necessitated this board refreshment.

There is no mention of any specific strategies or changes that these new board members will implement, which may raise concerns about the company's direction and leadership effectiveness.

The press release does not provide any details on how these appointments will translate into immediate benefits for shareholders, leading to uncertainty about the company's future value creation.

FAQ

Who were appointed to P10's Board of Directors?

Jennifer Glassman and Stephen Blewitt were appointed as independent directors to P10's Board.

What roles will Jennifer Glassman and Stephen Blewitt hold at P10?

Ms. Glassman will serve on the Audit Committee, and Mr. Blewitt will serve on the Compensation Committee.

What is P10's mission in the alternative asset management industry?

P10 aims to provide differentiated access to diverse investment solutions within private markets.

What experience does Jennifer Glassman bring to P10?

Jennifer Glassman has extensive experience in financial services, including roles at Towerbrook Capital and Soros Fund Management.

What background does Stephen Blewitt have in investment management?

Stephen Blewitt has over two decades of experience in private markets and served at Manulife Investment Management.

Full Release



DALLAS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), (“P10” or the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Glassman and Stephen Blewitt to its Board of Directors (“the Board”). Ms. Glassman will join the Board as an independent Class I director, effective April 21, 2025, and will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee. Mr. Blewitt will join the Board as an independent Class III director, effective April 21, 2025, and will serve on the Company’s Compensation Committee.





“We are thrilled to welcome these two investment industry veterans to the P10 Board,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Jennifer and Stephen have proven track records within the alternative asset management sector that will immediately strengthen our board. This board refreshment further enhances our governance profile as we seek to create long-term value for our investment strategies and shareholders.”





Ms. Glassman is a seasoned financial services leader and currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Towerbrook Capital Partners. Ms. Glassman was previously a partner and CFO at Soros Private Equity, and she also served in a variety of financial control and reporting roles for Soros Fund Management LLC. Prior to joining Soros, Ms. Glassman was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, where she worked in the Financial Services Business Assurance practice for over seven years. Ms. Glassman is a certified public accountant and earned her B.S. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and received her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.





Mr. Blewitt is the co-founder of Youth.Work.Connect, a mission-based organization, founded in 2024. It was created to help high school youth from underserved communities build social capital to promote economic mobility. Previously, Mr. Blewitt served as the Chief Investment Officer (Private Markets) and Head of Private Markets at Manulife Investment Management from October 2018 to June 2023, where he was responsible for leading global investment teams across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity and credit, real estate, infrastructure, timber, and agriculture. Prior to that, Mr. Blewitt led Manulife’s private equity and credit business in the U.S. for almost 20 years. Mr. Blewitt earned his B.A. from the University of Chicago and received his M.B.A. from Boston University.







About P10







P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of December 31, 2024, P10’s products have a global investor base of more than 3,800 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit



www.p10alts.com



.







