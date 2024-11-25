P10: HPS Investment Partners, Enhanced Capital launch partnership

P10 (PX) announced the launch of a new partnership between funds managed by HPS Investment Partners and Enhanced Capital, a P10 affiliated manager, that will provide structured capital solutions for renewable energy and battery energy storage projects throughout the United States. The investments made by the partnership will be designed to provide capital to energy transition projects while simplifying the monetization of renewable energy tax credits without the need for complex tax equity structures.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.