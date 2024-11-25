News & Insights

P10: HPS Investment Partners, Enhanced Capital launch partnership

November 25, 2024 — 06:15 pm EST

P10 (PX) announced the launch of a new partnership between funds managed by HPS Investment Partners and Enhanced Capital, a P10 affiliated manager, that will provide structured capital solutions for renewable energy and battery energy storage projects throughout the United States. The investments made by the partnership will be designed to provide capital to energy transition projects while simplifying the monetization of renewable energy tax credits without the need for complex tax equity structures.

