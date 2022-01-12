P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for P.A.M. Transportation Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$81m ÷ (US$570m - US$114m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, P.A.M. Transportation Services has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Transportation industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for P.A.M. Transportation Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From P.A.M. Transportation Services' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at P.A.M. Transportation Services are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 60% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what P.A.M. Transportation Services has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 447% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

