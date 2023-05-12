P & F Industries, Inc. - (PFIN) Declares $0.05 Dividend

P & F Industries, Inc. - said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.84%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 4.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=104).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in P & F Industries, Inc. -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIN is 0.03%, an increase of 1,242.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.44% to 236K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perritt Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

PREOX - Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund Investor Class holds 20K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIN by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIN by 14.16% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIN by 0.31% over the last quarter.

P & F Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&Fs products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

