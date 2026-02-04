P (BKFKF) Price Target Decreased by 11.31% to 54.31

The average one-year price target for P (OTCPK:BKFKF) has been revised to $54.31 / share. This is a decrease of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $61.24 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.72 to a high of $69.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from the latest reported closing price of $52.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in P. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 25.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKFKF is 0.25%, an increase of 20.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.34% to 6,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 1,038K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 768K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares , representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKFKF by 27.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 721K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKFKF by 25.92% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 575K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKFKF by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 453K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKFKF by 15.45% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.