Ozz Resources Eyes Positive Cash Flow from Gold Project

October 28, 2024 — 04:11 am EDT

Ozz Resources Ltd (AU:OZZ) has released an update.

Ozz Resources Ltd has revealed promising results from a scoping study at its Maguires Reward project, indicating potential positive cash flow from mining several gold pits. The study, which assessed the Old Prospect North and South deposits, highlighted substantial mineral resources and projected operating costs that align with current gold prices. Ozz is now seeking a partner to further advance this promising venture.

