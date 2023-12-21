News & Insights

Ozy Media sues Semafor, founder Ben Smith for allegedly stealing trade secrets

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ozy Media on Thursday sued startup news outlet Semafor and its founder Ben Smith for allegedly stealing trade secrets, court records showed.

Ozy and its CEO Carlos Watson were themselves criminally charged earlier this year for scheming to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars by misrepresenting the company's debts, financial performance and audience size. Both pleaded not guilty.

