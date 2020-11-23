Ozon IPO organisers say bids under $30 per ADS risk missing out, according to sources

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) by Russian online retailer Ozon said bids under $30 per American depositary share risk missing out on the transaction, three financial market sources told Reuters on Monday.

Two of the sources said Ozon increased the number of shares it would sell in its IPO to 37.95 million, which will include 33 million in the base deal and a 4.95 million greenshoe option.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.