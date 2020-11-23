US Markets

Ozon IPO organisers say bids under $30 per ADS risk missing out, according to sources

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

The organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) by Russian online retailer Ozon said bids under $30 per American depositary share risk missing out on the transaction, three financial market sources told Reuters on Monday.

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) by Russian online retailer Ozon said bids under $30 per American depositary share risk missing out on the transaction, three financial market sources told Reuters on Monday.

Two of the sources said Ozon increased the number of shares it would sell in its IPO to 37.95 million, which will include 33 million in the base deal and a 4.95 million greenshoe option.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular