Ozempic's early success in kidney trial to have 'limited application' - DaVita

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dialysis firm DaVita DVA.N said on Thursday it believes that early success of Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO diabetes drug Ozempic in kidney disease trial will have "limited application" to overall patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Shares of DaVita rose 2% in premarket trade on Thursday, after closing 17% lower in the previous session.

The company said it was closely monitoring developments related to GLP-1 drugs such as Novo's Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy.

