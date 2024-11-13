News & Insights

OzAurum Resources Shares Insights at Noosa Presentation

November 13, 2024 — 01:42 am EST

OzAurum Resources Ltd. (AU:OZM) has released an update.

OzAurum Resources Ltd., listed on the ASX as OZM, presented a financial update at the Noosa Mining Investor Presentation, providing insights into its current activities and exploration results. Investors are advised that while the presentation does not serve asinvestment advice it highlights the company’s potential in the gold sector amidst market uncertainties. The company emphasizes the need for investors to seek professional advice before making financial decisions based on the presentation.

