News & Insights

Stocks

OzAurum Resources Sets AGM Agenda with Key Resolutions

October 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OzAurum Resources Ltd. (AU:OZM) has released an update.

OzAurum Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 20, 2024, in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Key agenda items include the consideration of the Annual Report, the advisory vote on the Remuneration Report, and the re-election of Director Andrew Tudor. Shareholders will also vote on a special resolution to approve a 10% placement capacity for issuing new equity securities.

For further insights into AU:OZM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.