OzAurum Resources Sets AGM Agenda with Key Resolutions

OzAurum Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 20, 2024, in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Key agenda items include the consideration of the Annual Report, the advisory vote on the Remuneration Report, and the re-election of Director Andrew Tudor. Shareholders will also vote on a special resolution to approve a 10% placement capacity for issuing new equity securities.

