Sept 23 (Reuters) - Australian miner OZ Minerals Ltd said on Friday it will invest about A$1.7 billion ($1.13 billion) to develop the West Musgrave copper-nickel project in Western Australia. ($1 = 1.5053 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar)) Keywords: OZ MINERALS WEST MUSGRAVE/ (URGENT)

