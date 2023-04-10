Oil
BHP

OZ Minerals gets Vietnam's nod for its $6.4 bln buyout by BHP

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 10, 2023 — 07:14 pm EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Adds background

April 11 (Reuters) - Australia's OZ Minerals OZL.AX said on Tuesday its A$9.6 billion ($6.38 billion) buyout by BHP Group BHP.AX has received Vietnam's Competition and Consumer Authority's approval.

In early February, OZ Minerals had also received approval from Brazil's competition regulator, the Administrative Council for Economic Defence, for the proposed buyout.

The copper-gold producer on Dec. 22 entered a scheme implementation deed with the world's largest listed miner, BHP, to proceed formally with the takeover.

The scheme still remains subject to other conditions, including approval by OZ Minerals' shareholders, and by an Australian court. The scheme meeting is scheduled to be held on April 13, according to OZ Minerals.

($1 = 1.5051 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.