April 11 (Reuters) - Australia's OZ Minerals OZL.AX said on Tuesday its A$9.6 billion ($6.38 billion) buyout by BHP Group BHP.AX has received approval from Vietnam's Competition and Consumer Authority.

($1 = 1.5051 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.