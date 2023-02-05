OZ Minerals' $6.6 bln buyout by BHP gets Brazil's approval

Adds background

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian copper and gold producer OZ Minerals OZL.AX on Monday said its A$9.6 billion ($6.61 billion) buyout by BHP Group BHP.AX received approval from Brazilian competition regulator the Administrative Council for Economic Defence.

OZ Minerals on Dec. 22 entered a scheme implementation deed with the world's largest listed miner, BHP, to proceed formally with the takeover.

The scheme still remains subject to other conditions, including approval by an Australian court and OZ Minerals' shareholders, who are expected to vote on it in early April, the copper-gold miner said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4520 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Mark Porter)

