US Markets
BHP

OZ Minerals' $6.6 bln buyout by BHP gets Brazil's approval

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 05, 2023 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Adds background

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian copper and gold producer OZ Minerals OZL.AX on Monday said its A$9.6 billion ($6.61 billion) buyout by BHP Group BHP.AX received approval from Brazilian competition regulator the Administrative Council for Economic Defence.

OZ Minerals on Dec. 22 entered a scheme implementation deed with the world's largest listed miner, BHP, to proceed formally with the takeover.

The scheme still remains subject to other conditions, including approval by an Australian court and OZ Minerals' shareholders, who are expected to vote on it in early April, the copper-gold miner said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4520 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Mark Porter)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.