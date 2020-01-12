Oyster's OC-01 Nasal Spray Meets Main Goal In Phase 2 Trial On Dry Eye Disease

(RTTNews) - Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYS) said that its OC-01 Nasal Spray met primary endpoint in Phase 2 Mystic Trial in subjects with Dry Eye disease. OC-01 nasal spray showed a statistically significant improvement in Schirmer's score at Day 84 in both doses tested compared to control.

OC-01 nasal spray is a preservative-free, aqueous, nicotinic agonist nasal spray designed to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate natural tear production.

Dry eye disease is a chronic, progressive condition that impacts more than 30 million Americans and is growing in prevalence. A healthy tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components to reduce the risk of infection, and creates a smooth surface that contributes refractive power for clear vision.

Dry eye disease can have a significant impact on a person's day-to-day quality of life, as it can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue.

