$OXY stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OXY stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $291,236,341 of trading volume.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OXY (you can track the company live on Quiver's $OXY stock page ):

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE purchased 763,017 shares for an estimated $35,724,074

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 601 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 461 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Read from Occidental Petroleum set a target price of $47.0 on 06/26/2025

