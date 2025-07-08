Stocks
$OXY stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 08, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$OXY stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $291,236,341 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $OXY (you can track the company live on Quiver's $OXY stock page):

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE purchased 763,017 shares for an estimated $35,724,074

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 601 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 461 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Roger Read from Occidental Petroleum set a target price of $47.0 on 06/26/2025

