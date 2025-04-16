$OXY stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OXY stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $174,917,502 of trading volume.

$OXY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OXY:

$OXY insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OXY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of $OXY stock to their portfolio, and 620 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OXY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$OXY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OXY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/21/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OXY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OXY forecast page.

$OXY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OXY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OXY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Leo Mariani from Roth Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 12/19/2024

You can track data on $OXY on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.