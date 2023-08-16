OXY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.74, changing hands as low as $62.57 per share. Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $55.51 per share, with $77.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.65. The OXY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

