OXY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.74, changing hands as low as $62.57 per share. Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $55.51 per share, with $77.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.65. The OXY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: PPTA shares outstanding history
Funds Holding PAR
IYY YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.