OXY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.15, changing hands as high as $63.97 per share. Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $55.51 per share, with $77.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.48. The OXY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

