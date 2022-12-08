OXY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.15, changing hands as low as $63.06 per share. Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.05 per share, with $77.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.20. The OXY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

