Oxurion Awaits French Approval for Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Oxurion NV (GB:0G99) has released an update.

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, is awaiting approval from the French Ministry of Economy to proceed with a potential acquisition under foreign investment regulations. The company is optimistic about securing the necessary authorization and is simultaneously working on finalizing the acquisition’s financing. Oxurion remains committed to keeping the market updated on the progress.

