OXM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.31, changing hands as low as $104.04 per share. Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXM's low point in its 52 week range is $84.995 per share, with $123.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.15.

