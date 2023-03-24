OXM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.80, changing hands as low as $97.35 per share. Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 13.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OXM's low point in its 52 week range is $77.805 per share, with $123.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.20.
Also see: HBMD market cap history
EME Dividend Growth Rate
IDT Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.