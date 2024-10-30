News & Insights

Oxley Holdings Restructures Board to Enhance Governance

October 30, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings Ltd. has restructured its Board Committees following recent changes in its Board of Directors. The company announced the appointment of Mr. Yee Kee Shian, Mr. Ong Beng Chye, and Mr. Ko Chuan Aun as new independent directors, who will now lead the Audit, Nominating, and Remuneration Committees respectively. These changes aim to strengthen the company’s governance in line with its listing requirements.

