Oxley Holdings Ltd. Hosts Annual General Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting at the Novotel & Mercure Singapore, chaired by Mr. Ching Chiat Kwong, with key board members and shareholders in attendance. Despite the opportunity for shareholder engagement, no questions were submitted prior to the meeting. This event marks a significant occasion for stakeholders to review the company’s performance and future strategies.

