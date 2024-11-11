News & Insights

Stocks

Oxley Holdings Expands with New Kuala Lumpur Luxury Hotel

November 11, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings Limited has partnered with Langham Hospitality Group to operate a new 198-room luxury hotel in Kuala Lumpur, marking a significant expansion of Oxley’s premium hotel portfolio. The Langham, Kuala Lumpur will feature lavish amenities, including a sky pool, Michelin-star restaurant, and iconic afternoon tea, enhancing the region’s hospitality offerings. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of growth and excellence in the luxury hotel sector.

For further insights into SG:5UX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.