Oxley Holdings Expands with New Kuala Lumpur Luxury Hotel

Oxley Holdings Limited has partnered with Langham Hospitality Group to operate a new 198-room luxury hotel in Kuala Lumpur, marking a significant expansion of Oxley’s premium hotel portfolio. The Langham, Kuala Lumpur will feature lavish amenities, including a sky pool, Michelin-star restaurant, and iconic afternoon tea, enhancing the region’s hospitality offerings. This collaboration reflects a shared vision of growth and excellence in the luxury hotel sector.

