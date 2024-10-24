News & Insights

Stocks

Oxley Holdings CEO Cleared in Venice Investigation

October 24, 2024 — 08:45 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings Ltd. has announced that the investigation into its Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ching Chiat Kwong, regarding alleged corruption in Venice, has officially concluded without any charges or prosecution. The investigation period expired in April 2024, and no decision to prosecute was made by the authorities. Mr. Ching has not been notified or questioned by Italian authorities, ensuring his continued leadership at Oxley Holdings.

For further insights into SG:5UX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.