Oxley Holdings CEO Cleared in Venice Investigation

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings Ltd. has announced that the investigation into its Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ching Chiat Kwong, regarding alleged corruption in Venice, has officially concluded without any charges or prosecution. The investigation period expired in April 2024, and no decision to prosecute was made by the authorities. Mr. Ching has not been notified or questioned by Italian authorities, ensuring his continued leadership at Oxley Holdings.

