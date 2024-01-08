OXLC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (Symbol: OXLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.07, changing hands as high as $5.08 per share. Oxford Lane Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXLC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.41 per share, with $6.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.07.

