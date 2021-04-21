OXIS International Inc. (GTBP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

OXIS International Inc. (GTBP) closed at $9.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 37.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GTBP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, up 26.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GTBP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.27% higher. GTBP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

