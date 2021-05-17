OXIS International Inc. (GTBP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OXIS International Inc. (GTBP) closed at $12.51, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 34.94% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GTBP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GTBP to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.47%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GTBP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.62% lower. GTBP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.