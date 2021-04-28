OXIS International Inc. (GTBP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

OXIS International Inc. (GTBP) closed the most recent trading day at $11.74, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 72.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GTBP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, up 26.47% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GTBP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.27% higher. GTBP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

