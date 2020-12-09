Oxford's Hill says its vaccine won't be available in U.S. until mid-2021 if FDA waits for trial end

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Jenner Institute Director Adrian Hill, who oversees the Oxford-AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine research and development, told NBC News that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration waits for the end of their vaccine trial, the vaccine would not be available in the U.S. until "the middle of next year."

"That's too late to take the value of this vaccine, which is effective, available at large scale and easily deployed," he said in remarks tweeted by NBC News on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

