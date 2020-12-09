US Markets
AZN

Oxford's Hill says its vaccine won't be available in U.S. until mid-2021 if FDA waits for trial end

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Jenner Institute Director Adrian Hill, who oversees the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine research and development, told NBC News that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration waits for the end of their vaccine trial, the vaccine would not be available in the U.S. until "the middle of next year."

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Jenner Institute Director Adrian Hill, who oversees the Oxford-AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine research and development, told NBC News that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration waits for the end of their vaccine trial, the vaccine would not be available in the U.S. until "the middle of next year."

"That's too late to take the value of this vaccine, which is effective, available at large scale and easily deployed," he said in remarks tweeted by NBC News on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular