Oxford University has seen 'right sort of immune response' in potential COVID-19 vaccine trial - scientist

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - A leading scientist behind the University of Oxford's potential COVID-19 vaccine said on Wednesday the team has seen the right sort of immune response in trials, which have entered the Phase III clinical stage.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the university, said the trial has enrolled 8,000 volunteers for the Phase III of its trial into the vaccine, AZD1222, which was licensed to AstraZeneca AZN.L.

She said she couldn't give a timeline for when the vaccine might be ready as it depends on the results of the trial.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Josephine Mason Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; Reuters Messaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.