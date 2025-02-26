OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL Earnings Preview: Recent $OXSQ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL ($OXSQ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $11,832,000 and earnings of $0.11 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OXSQ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 137,400 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,256
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 121,964 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,592
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 81,382 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,572
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC removed 78,277 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,995
- UBS GROUP AG added 61,505 shares (+654.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,072
- OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP added 60,412 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,405
- FOUNDERS FINANCIAL ALLIANCE, LLC added 47,000 shares (+124.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,680
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.