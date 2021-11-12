Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OXSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that OXSQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.39, the dividend yield is 9.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXSQ was $4.39, representing a -15.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.22 and a 59.64% increase over the 52 week low of $2.75.

OXSQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). OXSQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports OXSQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the oxsq Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.